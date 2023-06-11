The War on Drugs Is Getting Meaner and Dumber, and Texas and Florida Show How Bad It Can Get

The idea is not new. DIH (sometimes “drug delivery resulting in death”) has been available as a criminal charge since the first drug war. And that’s how we know how well it works. Historically, we know the approach is futile, and there’s even more overwhelming evidence of the active harm it can do (some studies have found it leads to more overdoses). Still, DIH laws are a fantastic way for politicians to pretend they’re doing something about the opioid epidemic, and so they have come into vogue again.

The idea is a retread at the federal level as well. There have been ways to indict people on DIH charges since the idea first came around almost 50 years ago. But that hasn’t stopped lawmakers—particularly Republican ones—from seizing the opportunity to make the most of doing the least that they can. In February, Marco Rubio, Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz (I don’t know why I even bother listing them; you know who they are), reintroduced legislation to treat distributing fentanyl that results in an overdose as a first-degree felony murder. As Rubio put it: “If the illicit sale of this drug results in death, then the seller should be charged with felony murder. That is a simple, commonsense step we can take right now to help turn the tide and protect our communities.”

I’ll grant him “simple” there, sure.