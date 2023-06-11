The War on Drugs Is Getting Meaner and Dumber, and Texas and Florida Show How Bad It Can Get

In practice, such laws look like this: Three Memphis teens overdosed in the parking lot of a high school, hours before graduation. One 17-year-old survived. She’s been charged with second-degree murder. In Texas, at least two counties appear to have taken Abbott’s endorsement of the coming state law as license to go ahead and use traditional murder statutes against teenagers for selling drugs to other teens. In California, the San Luis Obispo District Attorney’s website brags about their second arrest of this kind (though they seem to have stuck with charging adults) in the same press release that notes that street drugs these days frequently masquerade as pharmaceuticals and “there is no way to know who made them, where they came from, or what is in them.”

Those are all stories from last month.

Prosecutions of this kind appear to increase with the attention paid to, if not the actual scope of, the problem. We don’t really know, because no one keeps a true count. One organization did a tally of news stories about them, showing a steep increase, from 200 in 2007 to 700 in 2019, then an equally sharp decline over the last couple of years with just a couple of dozen reported in 2022. This might be a function of an actual decrease in use of the laws, or it’s a sign that the sort of people being charged literally don’t count.