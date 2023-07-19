Ehud Barak: There’s a Phrase for What Bibi Wants—“De Facto Dictatorship”

As that was happening, Barak says, “Netanyahu gradually was drifting into more and more reliance on the extreme right.” In the past, Barak notes, Netanyahu “usually in the past he had a balanced group of ministers.” Bibi, often the most right-wing person in the room, would eventually accommodate those in his government to his center. Barak joined the 2009 Netanyahu government as Minister of Defense, over his concerns about Iran. Barak gives some insight to the Cabinet back then: “We had an inner Cabinet, an informal one. We called it the Gang of Eight, where we discussed a sensitive issue before bringing it to the government or the Cabinet table, to see whether we have an understanding among us of what’s needed. So, in this gathering of the Gang of Eight, from time to time, Netanyahu had some bizarre idea. He would raise it, and he looked at Dan Meridor, the Justice Minister then and who is now among the protesters. Eyebrows were raised, Dan Meridor would look at Beni Begin (Minister without Portfolio back then—left Likud and left politics after Bibi), Beni Begin would look at (Moshe) Yaalon (also a former IDF Chief of Staff and then Minister of Strategic Affairs—now, among the protesters), who then looked at me…And Bibi saw the raised eyebrows. It would die before it was even discussed.”



Times, Barak told me, have changed dramatically: “But nowadays he’s surrounded by different people, much less experienced with much less political gravitas. He is more and more centered on himself, especially since he has a problem with the law: breach of trust and fraud and bribery. It became a subject that accelerated his deterioration as a leader. He became more and more isolated, more and more bitter, diving into his perception of a great conspiracy around him... a ‘deep state’ gathered around the chief executive to depose him, whatever.”

One of the issues that has divided the protests is whether to include the Palestinian occupation in the protests or to stick strictly to matters relating to the court. This debate comes at a time when the Netanyahu government, bolstered by hard-right settler leaders, is strengthening Israel’s hold on the West Bank especially. Barak thinks the protests should not stray from their animating purpose: “Because this protest is against the judicial coup d’état, is a cardinal test. It’s not more important than the other ones, but it’s more urgent. Because if we, alas, lose this battle for democracy, we cannot ever fight the other ones. It will become irrelevant. We will live in a dictatorship, and dictatorships are not removed through elections. They always have their ways to make sure that in elections, they win.

