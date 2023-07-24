In January, Atlanta police shot and killed forest defender Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, known as Tortuguita. Contrary to police claims that the officers only shot after being shot at first, an independent autopsy found Tortuguita’s hands were raised during the shooting. Even worse, police shot Tortuguita at least 57 times.

Then in March, dozens of people were indiscriminately arrested at a music festival organized by protesters. They were detained on accusations of participating in vandalism and arson at a construction site that was over a mile away from where the music festival was being held. Some were even charged with domestic terrorism. Many were arrested and denied bond on the grounds of having muddy shoes (they were all in a forest, where it had rained) or being “part of the team” because they were wearing black.

And finally, in May, Atlanta police used a heavy-duty police truck and hordes of riot police to arrest just three individuals who had been helping organize bail funds and legal support for protesters. The trio were arrested on flimsy charges of “money laundering” and “charity fraud.” Even the presiding judge seemed unmoved by the prosecution. “I don’t find it very impressive,” he said. “There’s not a lot of meat on the bones.”