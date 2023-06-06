Only four city councilmembers, Liliana Bakhtiari, Jason Dozier, Keisha Waites, and Antonio Lewis, had the stones to heed the will of thousands of their constituents and vote against the funding.



One important point: this was us using the “right” channels that the powerful always tell us to use. And doing so in a historic way. And still being ignored. So Council only has itself to blame when people decide to use channels that are not condoned by the powerful. — #StopCopCity (@micahinATL) June 6, 2023

The vote approved $31 million in public funds for construction, while green-lighting a provision that requires the city to pay $36 million over a 30-year period ($1.2 million per year) for the facility. The vote came after nearly 16 hours of hundreds of residents insisting the city reject the project’s bloated funding package. Chants of “Stop Cop City!” and “Vive vive Tortuguita!” rang off the walls of Atlanta City Hall.





The crowd is chanting



“Cop City Will Never Be Built!”



“Stop Cop City!”



and “Vive vive Tortuguita!” pic.twitter.com/yC2eIBm8IB — Atlanta Community Press Collective (@atlanta_press) June 5, 2023

The latter chant was in reference to Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, known as Tortuguita, who was shot and killed by Atlanta police in January. Contrary to the police’s claims that the officers only shot after being shot at first, an independent autopsy found Tortuguita’s hands were raised during the shooting. Even worse, police shot Tortuguita at least 57 times.