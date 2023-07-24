Are We Really Going to Put Polluters in Charge of Carbon Capture?

The state of CCUS in the U.S. should raise larger concerns about the country’s ability to decarbonize—namely, that the U.S. does not have a comprehensive plan for reducing its emissions. U.S. climate policy relies primarily on using the tax code to incentivize companies to grow specific industries that are helpful for decarbonization. The hope is that enough private-sector firms will see it as in their best interest to develop and deploy an awe-inspiring amount of world-saving infrastructure. The success of that approach, though, is measured in investment—not greenhouse gas reductions.

Companies’ only goal with CCUS is to make money. That could be made through the reputational benefits of investing in something climate-related, or harvesting carbon that can yield more oil, or charging rents to other companies to store carbon in their network of pipes and wells. That tax credits are the only thing making this practice profitable is troubling, particularly given how fickle the fossil fuel industry has been about its low-carbon investments. As climate change rose to the top of policymakers’ agenda in the lead-up to the Paris climate talks in 2015, drillers went out of their way to broadcast new ventures in everything from wind and solar to more far-flung projects like algae biofuels. But in recent months, with oil and gas extraction more profitable than ever, even European producers Shell and BP—typically more climate-conscious than their U.S.-based counterparts—have doubled down on extraction and are ditching renewables, citing low returns.

Is there a stronger business case for capturing carbon? Besides subsidies, much of the current revenue from capturing carbon comes from using it to unearth more fossil fuels via EOR. Storing it underground forever is much less glamorous. If the oil majors pouring money into carbon capture now eventually get bored or fed up with potentially low returns, they could do the same thing with unwanted carbon-management infrastructure that they do with all their other unwanted assets: sell them, typically to much smaller, more secretive companies with little interest in even playing lip service to climate goals. Those assets could eventually become the government’s responsibility, like the estimated three million orphaned and abandoned wells currently leaking pollutants like methane and benzene into the air and water. Carbon might not stand a better chance of staying buried.