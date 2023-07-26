How the War Is Giving Same-Sex Marriage Rights a Push in Ukraine

However, calls for same-sex marriage only grew. On November 1, 33-year-old Kyiv resident Leda Kosmachevskaya announced on Facebook that she was getting married to a man who had been in a same-sex relationship for 15 years because he was going to an especially dangerous part of the front. “Yesterday, somebody proposed to me. I accepted. I’m going to be a soldier’s wife. Not because I love him, but because the president of my country still hasn’t responded to society’s request [to legalize same-sex marriage],” she wrote. That post also went viral. She added that she would take responsibility for identifying him, burying him, and notifying his loved ones—rights that his partner did not have.

In March, lawmaker Inna Sovsun introduced a bill to Parliament to try to give many of those rights to Ukrainian LGBTQ couples. The bill gives same-sex (as well as unmarried opposite-sex) couples the opportunity to register civil partnerships. As LGBTQ people were fighting and dying like other Ukrainians at the front, she thought their partners should be able to make medical decisions or, in the worst but entirely possible case, make funeral arrangements for them. She acknowledged that the constitution couldn’t be changed during wartime to allow same-sex marriage; the bill also doesn’t allow for parental rights, avoiding a showdown on another controversial front.

Like the online petitioner Sovenko, Sovsun said the response to the bill was surprisingly positive. While she expected many colleagues not to go along with it publicly, she has 18 members of Parliament out of 450 as co-sponsors. She still thinks that she doesn’t have the votes for it to pass—complicated by the fact that she is a member of a minority party, Holos (“Voice”), and not in Zelenskiy’s parliamentary majority, which sets the agenda. (She noted that she has 11 co-sponsors from his Servant of the People party.) But she was going to “do [her] best.”