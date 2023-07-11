Biden’s Immoral, Indefensible Decision to Send Cluster Bombs to Ukraine

Cluster bombs deliver dozens of smaller bombs across a huge territory, the very definition of indiscriminate bombardment. Many go unexploded, leaving bombs—many of which are oddly shaped and colorful and thus appealing to children—littered behind. In the near-term, it’s appealing to think that these will only be used on Russians, but even this isn’t entirely compelling: They could still fall on areas where Ukrainian civilians live. In the long-term, they represent a tremendous threat to Ukraine’s own civilian population.



Indeed, unexploded cluster bombs already claim the lives of civilians, particularly children, around the world. According to research from the Landmine and Cluster Munitions monitor, there were 141 casualties from cluster bomb remnants in 2021 (the most recent year for which data is available)—97 percent of those were civilians, and two-thirds of those were children. This will be the legacy of the Biden administration’s decision.



In the short-term, moreover, the administration risks, as California Representative Barbara Lee told Jake Tapper over the weekend, its “moral leadership” in the war. Deftly handling the war in Ukraine has thus far been one of Biden’s most important accomplishments and should be a pillar of his reelection push. It is the best answer to the nagging questions about Biden’s age and leadership: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was his proverbial 3 a.m. phone call, a moment that tested his ability to manage complex, fast-moving global events. For most of the last year-and-a-half, he and his administration have managed it excellently, marshaling allies, bolstering NATO, and destabilizing Russia in the process. They have also largely won the messaging war. The Ukraine conflict is messy and complicated but they have continuously focused on the larger picture: that this is the result of Vladimir Putin’s belligerence and imperialism and that defending and funding Ukraine is a necessity, the only way to halt a thuggish world power. Now, they’re risking it all by matching some of Russia’s most brutal tactics.

