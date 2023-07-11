Biden’s Immoral, Indefensible Decision to Send Cluster Bombs to Ukraine

The administration has vociferously defended its decision, as have many of its backers. President Biden told Fareed Zakaria that sending these weapons—which indiscriminately bomb targets “up to the size of several football fields”—was a “very difficult decision” but one that was arrived at after discussions “with our allies” and “our friends on the Hill.” Some have correctly noted that Russia has been using these weapons for quite some time on Ukrainian targets, including on civilians. Others have defended it as a necessity: Ukrainian ammunition stockpiles are diminishing and there are fears that it will be months, and maybe years, until arms manufacturers can make up the shortfall. All of these make up the administration’s larger argument, which is that sending these bombs—the use of which is considered a war crime by more than 100 countries, including allies such as the United Kingdom and Germany—to Ukraine is an existential part of the war effort. “The main thing is, they either have the weapons to stop the Russians now from their—keep them from stopping the Ukrainian offensive through these areas, or they don’t. And I think they needed them,” Biden told Zakaria.



None of these arguments is remotely compelling. The idea that Russian war crimes excuse Ukrainian ones is laughable: Russia’s use of cluster bombs is abominable; it’s also not a reason to use cluster bombs on Russians. And it’s foolish, especially given the necessity of maintaining continued public support for the war. Even if these bombs would help the counteroffensive—something that isn’t entirely clear—there is still no plan for their long-term cleanup.



In fact, the United States has largely stopped using them for this reason. In 2016, the U.S. “began phasing them out because of the danger to civilians” after dropping hundreds on Iraq, as The Daily Beast’s Ben Burgis points out in a sharp piece. It’s not clear why it’s acceptable for Ukraine to use them, given this rationale, he adds.

