How Netanyahu’s Push for Dictatorship Can Be Arrested

Immediately after the vote, one of the most extreme members of the government—Homeland Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, settler leader and a convicted terrorist forbidden by the army to serve—called the opposition “brothers,” offering dialogue. Netanyahu gave a prime-time speech where he said he would slow the process of judicial change.

Meanwhile, opponents have already begun their fight in the courts. Multiple appeals have been filed to the Supreme Court. The president of the court, Esther Hayut, a pure professional and not known as an ideologue, who was at a conference in Germany, rushed back in response to the crisis. The day after the vote, Netanyahu challenged the court not to interfere. But honestly, what the court does now is anyone’s guess. If the court decides to take one or more of these newly filed appeals to overturn the new law, it can expedite an emergency appeal in days, or it can take weeks or months. Meanwhile, activists are considering ways to try cases outside of the reasonable doctrine, basically throwing as many legal darts at the court as they can to see which one hit the bull’s-eye. Clearly, a quick ruling will offer a pathway for activists (and for the government) to take their next shot. Legal activists predict at least a dozen appeals will be filed by nonprofits, straddled in timing and with different issues to see if they can break through for an appeal. It would be extraordinary for the court to nullify a law that was passed as part of Israeli “basic law,” which stands in lieu of a constitution. It’s never happened. But these are extraordinary times.

Netanyahu is the longest-serving prime minister of Israel, yet he has become a captive of the hard-right members in his own party and the truly fanatical smaller parties that surround him, as well as his own corruption that resulted in the charges now pending against him that backed him against this wall. As if the drama in the Knesset and the fire on the streets weren’t enough, Netanyahu actually arrived at the Knesset plenum directly from a cardiac care unit. He had lied to the public about his health, saying that he had fainted from dehydration, but it was revealed a few days ago that in fact, he had a serious heart problem, and this past weekend a pacemaker was implanted.