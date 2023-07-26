Oil Companies Are Raking In Billions—but the Industry Is Still Complaining

Healthy is in the eye of the beholder; Wood Mackenzie notes that keeping spending at current levels—around $500 million in 2023 terms—will be enough to meet energy demand but also “leave the world well short of the goals of the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to less than 1.5 °C [2.7 degrees Fahrenheit].” We’d instead be on track for 2.5 degrees Celsius of warming.

At two degrees of warming, 37 percent of the world’s population can be expected to face severe heat waves every five years. Temperatures rising beyond that could see three billion people experience chronic water scarcity, low-lying nations submerged, and large parts of the tropics and subtropics rendered too hot for human life during large parts of the year. Sea levels could rise by several feet as ice sheets are destabilized. Coral reefs may vanish entirely.

Exceeding two degrees amplifies the risk of passing several important tipping points, which would cause irreversible changes to Earth’s systems. Global average temperatures are now about 1.1 degrees warmer than preindustrial levels, and scientists warn the world may already be on the brink of a mass melting of carbon-rich permafrost and several other such thresholds. Just this week, scientists found that a key ocean current is weaker than it has been in 1,600 years, thanks to an influx of freshwater from melting ice caps in Greenland. It could collapse by the end of the century, or even as soon as 2025, threatening rain patterns that billions depend on for food.