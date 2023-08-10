Where is China actually headed?

Ruan Xiaohuan, a computer programmer in Shanghai who for 12 years wrote an anonymous blog ridiculing the foibles and corruption of the CCP, has been arrested and sentenced to seven years in prison. Hong Kong has set a bounty on dissidents who have fled overseas and has threatened to “pursue them for life.” China has created an armada of coast guard vessels that rival in size and capability those of actual naval ships, and countries that fear Chinese aggression on the high seas are rushing to build and deploy robust and heavily armed patrol boats of their own. It has been speculated that one area where the Chinese might deploy such ships is in the straits surrounding the island of Taiwan, which China claims as its own. China’s distant-water fishing fleet of approximately 10,000 vessels is rapidly depleting fish stocks worldwide, especially those of coastal communities that rely on them for sustenance, and the fleet is believed to have been fashioned to serve military as well as commercial purposes. Not too long after the Chinese government lifted its severe Covid-19 restrictions and announced to the world that it was open for business again, it commenced a series of intrusive raids on American and other foreign consulting firms in China that perform due diligence research for Western companies doing business or contemplating doing business in the country.

There was a clear gulf between the national government of China, which had obviously come to perceive the presence of foreign companies in China as a potential threat to the nation’s security, and local governments—many of them deeply in the red financially—desperate for Western investment. Xi, it is well-known, sees the world in terms of a potentially deadly struggle for global supremacy between the United States and China and perceives various U.S. actions—such as denying China access to the most advanced computer chips—in this context. Meanwhile, China was caught creating a spy station on the island of Cuba that will enable it to listen in on private communications throughout the U.S. Southeast. China has also been playing a notable role in Canadian politics, using its influence in Chinese communities there to defeat Chinese Canadian politicians who are critical of Chinese Communist Party actions such as the crackdown on Hong Kong or mistreatment of Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang region.