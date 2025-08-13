D.C. Officer on Trump’s Crackdown: It “Doesn’t Make a Lot of Sense”
D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges told MSNBC that putting troops in the nation’s capital will only make the job of actual law enforcement officers harder.
President Trump’s federal takeover of D.C. “doesn’t make a lot of sense” to D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges, he told MSNBC’s Chris Jansing on Wednesday. The interview highlights how the ongoing militarization of the nation’s capital is not only an authoritarian power grab, but also a theatrical farce.
Hodges—who was attacked while defending the Capitol building on January 6, 2021—noted that the troops Trump has stationed in D.C. are not exactly cut out for the job.
The National Guardsmen patrolling the city’s streets are not “in their lane,” said Hodges, citing his six-year stint as a member of the Virginia National Guard. “I can tell you that this is not what they’re trained to do,” Hodges said. “Soldiers are trained to fight and win wars. We’re not in a war out here in D.C. There’s crime out here, but it’s not a war-torn hellscape like Trump has said. The troops are not trained to do law enforcement.”
As for the officers from various federal agencies now policing Washington, he said, “I don’t think this is really their specialization either. So many of these federal officers are investigators. They’re supposed to be behind a desk, you know, working that way.” Rather than helping local police in the harsher areas of the city, Hodges said, “You’re going to see [the federal agents] standing around in Chinatown or on the [National] Mall or walking around Georgetown.” (Social media footage from the first few days of Trump’s takeover shows them doing just that.)
In the event that President Trump actually wants to help local law enforcement, Hodges offered some advice. For one, he said, the president could “actually allow D.C. to spend its own money.” D.C., after all, is currently still “in the hole” by about $1 billion due to Republican cuts to the city’s budget. Further, Hodges suggested, the Federal Emergency Management Agency could undo its recent 44-percent cut in assistance to the city’s security funding.
“So there are things that they can do to help us out that they’re not doing, and I would love to know why,” he said.
There’s apparently much more of the nonsense Hodges describes to come. Trump on Wednesday announced plans to extend the D.C. occupation beyond 30 days, at which point—though he will require congressional approval under the Home Rule Act—he’s vowed to do so even without Congress’s green light. And the capital is apparently just a testing ground, as the president suggests he’ll bring similar crackdowns to cities across the country.