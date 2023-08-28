Stop Calling It “Climate Anxiety.” It’s Climate Dread.

Waiting with dread is particularly unpleasant when you don’t know when the proverbial shoe will drop, Sweeny told me. She found in one study of law students that indefinitely waiting for results for the bar exam was so painful that finally getting those results brought immense relief to her test subjects—even when they found out they had failed. Other studies show that people would rather experience a higher voltage electric shock immediately rather than wait for a less intense jolt and that they make similar choices even when deciding the shocks for someone else.

None of us can choose to pull dreaded climate events forward and into the present just to eliminate the waiting. And a consequence of constantly seeing those inevitable and immovable disasters—and knowing that more, and worse, catastrophes are coming—can be a feeling of overwhelming doom and helplessness, said Barbara Easterlin, co-president of the Climate Psychology Alliance of North America. “You get this sense of not being able to act or move forward,” she said.

When dread freezes us like that, it creates emotional effects akin to depression, tamping down on our energy and making it hard to take action. Thinking about the enormity of climate change feels bad; a common instinct is to just avoid those thoughts entirely. Unfortunately, that avoidance creates a feedback loop where the issue becomes only more distressing, where your brain learns and relearns that this subject is terrible and must be avoided at all costs. As Britt Wray, a researcher on climate and mental health at Stanford University, writes in her book about climate anxiety, “Generation Dread,” “Most of us don’t deeply engage with this reality, not because we don’t care, but because it is painful … We’re just so deeply caught in the double bind that we become immobilized.”