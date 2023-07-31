The Case Against Both Climate Hope and Climate Despair

Accordingly, many communicators have shifted emphasis away from dystopian scenarios. Wood, for example, has a TikTok account focusing on solutions and debunking those apocalyptic narratives that aren’t scientifically grounded. Her message is resonating: Wood’s follower count tripled to more than 300,000 after she shifted to this emphasis. Other influencers on what’s known as EcoTok have also increasingly begun emphasizing climate solutions. And it’s not just TikTok. The mainstream media has been making a similar shift from all-doom-all-the-time to reporting the occasional positive development. Outlets like The Washington Post, The New York Times, and NPR now have entire positions devoted to reporting on climate solutions.

It’s hard to argue against the idea that there is real progress being made on climate over the past few years—even if your position is that progress can’t hold a candle to the scale of the problem. That’s one reason that some of the most prominent climate thinkers have recently seemed to shift in how they talk about climate change.

In 2017, New York magazine published David Wallace-Wells’s essay “The Unhabitable Earth,” which became the most-read article in the history of the magazine. Wells’s writings—including his bestselling 2019 book with the same title as his essay—have served to wake up so many people to the apocalyptic potential of the climate crisis. (It’s worth noting that many scientists took issue with the possibilities laid out in Wells’s 2017 essay, saying that emphasizing only the worst-case scenarios was not in scientific good faith.) But Wells seems to be feeling more optimistic these days, writing that he believes that the earth can remain habitable and that it’s no longer likely warming will escalate to three or four degrees, with the “most terrifying predictions made improbable by decarbonization.” Wells said in a recent interview that the outlook “looks a lot happier to me than when I wrote the book and certainly when I wrote the article that kicked me off into this story.… I think the world is genuinely waking up.” Though he anticipates a lot of climate chaos in the medium term, he said, “I think, in the long term, the battle is going to be won.”