New York’s Apocalyptic Air Isn’t Deadly for Me. It Can Be for Others.

As I mulled over the numbers, I thought of those who can become especially sick if they breathe in too much of this dirty air: older adults, children, pregnant people, and people with heart and lung disease. I also felt for those who can’t avoid the pollution: outdoor workers and people who are unhoused. These are what public health experts often refer to as “vulnerable groups.” Their bodies can’t handle the same level of exposure to pollution as the rest of us, so they’re more prone to hospitalization and mortality. This is why they need more protection and access to information.

“People should take action because when concentrations of air pollution reach very unhealthy and hazardous levels, we cannot predict who will be at risk of adverse health effects,” said Robert Laumbach, an associate professor of environmental and occupational health at Rutgers University. “We don’t want anyone getting seriously ill or dying from air pollution.”

Air pollution attacks the human body in several ways, Laumbach explained. With wildfire smoke, the primary pollutant is particulate matter. The particles themselves are made up of chemicals that are potentially harmful. They may also cause lung inflammation, which can spread to other organs. If particles enter the bloodstream, they may lead to heart attack and stroke. Even the brain is affected, though scientists don’t completely understand how or why.