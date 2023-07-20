Well-established guidance for states to prepare for tornadoes and hurricanes creates a process not just to get people out of harm’s way, but for governments, homes and businesses to access federal funds to rebuild and repair property and infrastructure. Extreme heat causes relatively little damage to those assets, Ward explains, yet can rack up major death tolls and massive costs through demands on the healthcare system and declines in labor productivity. While Ward emphasized that FEMA and other federal agencies are actively working on how to protect against extreme heat, those protocols still lag far behind those in place to deal with other catastrophes.

A recent study by Ward and her colleague Jordan Clark examined how heat is treated in the plans that states submit to FEMA in order to be eligible to apply for certain non-emergency disaster funds and other funding. Just half of states had dedicated sections in their plans for extreme heat. Only 12 had one or more heat-related mitigation plans. That creates problems at the county and municipal level, too, where the typically underfunded, understaffed offices dealing with emergency management look to state plans as examples in crafting their own. When heat waves strike, local officials are often left to improvise protocols for opening up cooling centers and disseminating life-saving information.

That the costs of extreme heat are harder to track also makes it difficult for governments to get funds that might allow them to be more prepared. Like other federal programs, applicants to FEMA’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grants need to present a cost-benefit analysis.