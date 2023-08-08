The Commentariat Lets Donald Trump Off the Hook

But Wolff bought into this ridiculous notion, too. “The chaos he creates is his crime,” Woff wrote, but there’s

no statute against upsetting the dependable order. Breaking the rules — often seemingly to no further purpose than just to break the rules as if he were a supreme nihilist or simply an obstreperous child — is not much of a grand criminal enterprise…. Prosecutors will soon run up against the epistemological challenges of explaining and convicting a man whose behavior defies and undermines the structures and logic of civic life.

Just imagine how this defense would play when recited to a random group on Cell Block A. Of course there are statutes, often quite serious ones, against upsetting the dependable order in certain ways. Your First Amendment rights don’t permit you to conspire to subvert the tallying of ballots any more than they permit you to point a gun and say “Stick ‘em up.” And anyway, subverting an election is hardly the act of an obstreperous child. Trump can be very goal-oriented when he wants to be, whether it’s buying the Taj Mahal casino or trying to bully a state official into manufacturing 11,870 votes. Pretty much by definition, anybody functional enough to get himself elected president is functional enough to be held legally accountable for his words.

Why does Trump say the things that he does? I don’t know. Neither does anybody else. What I would suggest is that we stop asking this question. It’s well-documented that Trump said and did things that would get anybody else convicted in a court of law. His reputation as a crude liar and manipulator does not exonerate him. It’s merely more evidence that he’s the sort of person who never should have been elected president in the first place and who, once in office, was a good bet to commit a crime. That Trump fulfilled that expectation should not be reckoned a point in his favor.