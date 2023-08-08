The Commentariat Lets Donald Trump Off the Hook

What I can’t bear about this indictment is that it requires me to ponder what it is the former president thinks whenever he says something sociopathic, as he does on a regular basis. As I made clear more than a year ago (“I Don’t Give a Rat’s Ass About Trump’s ‘State of Mind’”), I find cogitating about Donald Trump’s mens rea (i.e., consciousness of guilt) about as much fun as going to the dentist for a root canal procedure.

Trump’s behavior is so glaringly repulsive in so many ways—this is a person, remember, who half-bragged in his 1987 memoir The Art of the Deal that he gave his second-grade teacher a black eye “because I didn’t think he knew anything about music”—that normal people struggle to understand it. What are we to make of a man who talks appreciatively about his own daughter’s breasts, backside, and (per White House chief of staff John Kelly via Miles Taylor, his former homeland security aide) “what it would be like to have sex with her,” to the point that Kelly has to remind the guy he’s talking about his flesh and blood? It wasn’t even the first time. “Can I say this?” Howard Stern said to Trump—on air—about Ivanka in 2004. “A piece of ass.” “Yeah,” the proud papa agreed.

A natural impulse for any ordinary human being, when confronted with such behavior, is to ignore it. Michael Kranish and Marc Fisher reported in their 2016 book, Trump Revealed, that Trump’s elementary school friends didn’t remember young Donald giving his teacher a shiner, and that the schoolteacher in question, one Charles Walker, never mentioned it. So maybe it never happened. If it didn’t, though, we have to puzzle why Trump invented it and why he thought it would make for an endearing childhood anecdote. “I’m not proud of that,” Trump wrote, “but it’s clear evidence that even early on I had a tendency to stand up and make my positions known in a very forceful way.” By now we’re well familiar with this Trumpy rhetorical device: Disavow, then affirm. Trump is saying he is proud of socking his teacher in the eye.