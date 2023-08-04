There Is No First Amendment Right to Organize a Coup

I am not the only person to make this point. Former Attorney General Bill Barr, who consistently advanced Trump’s legal interests while serving in his administration before he stepped aside after the 2020 election, noted during a CNN appearance this week that the free-speech defense didn’t hold water. “As the indictment says, they’re not attacking his First Amendment rights,” he explained. “He can say whatever he wants. He can even lie. He can tell people that the election was stolen when he knew better. But that does not protect you from entering into a conspiracy.”

Earlier this week, I mentioned the emerging free-speech defense only in passing because it wasn’t worth mentioning alongside actual legal arguments. That’s in no small part because the free-speech claims made by Trump’s defenders are not an actual legal or philosophical stance. None of the people advocating it truly want it to be applied consistently. They simply want Donald Trump to be acquitted for organizing a coup attempt. They know that most Americans both oppose coup attempts and do not think kindly of people who try to carry them out. But Trump’s defenders also know that those same Americans love the First Amendment, and so they have often tried to cover his misdeeds behind its broad protections. They now hope a few potential D.C. jurors might be receptive to this line of reasoning.

This is not a novel tactic on their part. Perhaps the most salient instance came two years ago when he was impeached for incitement to insurrection. Trump’s defense team during his Senate trial argued that his address on the Ellipse shortly before the attack on the Capitol, as well as his other statements encouraging supporters to come to D.C., were protected by the First Amendment. “The attempt of the House to transmute Mr. Trump’s speech—core free speech under the First Amendment—into an impeachable offense cannot be supported, and convicting him would violate the very Constitution the Senate swears to uphold,” they claimed. The American legal community, including some of the foremost First Amendment scholars in the country, strongly disagreed.