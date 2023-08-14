15 Reasons Why Trump Should Be Favored Against Biden in 2024

Conservatives have put out a 920-page plan for what they intend to do during a second Trump term called the “Mandate for Leadership.” It’s essentially the end of government regulation, environmental law, civil rights laws, abortion, LGBTQ protections, and multilateral U.S. foreign relations. A Trump administration would also target minorities for more direct persecution, including immigrants, Muslims, and transgender people. They intend to reshape federal government by firing most senior federal workers and replacing them with party loyalists using Schedule F. They will embrace the unitary executive theory to allow Trump to rule via fiat, and fully weaponize the Department of Justice against political appointees and blue-state leaders who resist the Republican plan to Make America Florida. Understanding how catastrophic a GOP takeover would be requires reading a lot, because their plan is so expansive. It’s difficult to wrap your head around how bad it would be, because it defies imagination how far they can, and will, take the U.S. down the road to Christian, theocratic, plutocratic dystopia. The vague discontent of the public requires little effort to instill, but it takes a great deal more effort to get them to believe and understand how bad a second term would be.

14. There’s no Black Swan this time (yet).

The U.S. may have been temporarily saved from a second Trump term by the Covid pandemic. Trump got eviscerated for his handling of the pandemic (rightly so). Now he’s not carrying that burden, and blowback against vaccines and health mandates actually fuels the GOP, while independents and Democrats no longer particularly care. Indeed, Trump himself believes he lost because of Covid (and this is one of the few times I’ll ever agree with the man).