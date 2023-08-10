Trump Has a Big Weakness, but His Rivals Don’t Want to Exploit It

Where to begin? He is an abysmal campaigner with an off-putting personal touch; videos—often many—circulate of him coldly greeting voters or awkwardly impersonating an easygoing, natural person after nearly every campaign stop. The centerpiece of his campaign—his war on “woke”—does not seem to be animating voters, and yet he hasn’t been able to pivot. He increasingly seems to be on an island: too Trumpy for Never Trumpers but not MAGA enough for the die-hards. It’s only August, but he’s already having to do a painful and protracted “reset.” DeSantis is the loser now, and he has been for weeks. Trump, meanwhile, has a lead so vast he’s considering skipping the primary debates. (He probably should.)



So far, no one in the GOP field has been able to lay a glove on Donald Trump—though it’s also the case that no one has really tried. Chris Christie has made the most aggressive push against the former president, but he is barely registering in the polls and has basically no shot of being the party’s nominee. Still, the best argument against Trump is the one that many were making last fall: that Donald Trump is a loser who bears responsibility for three consecutive electoral defeats between 2018 and 2022—and that nominating him once again would only spell disaster for the party. Whether it’s too late to effectively make this case and knock Trump down from his heights atop the polls is an experiment that DeSantis is showing signs of belatedly adopting.



Asked by NBC reporter Dasha Burns if he agreed with Trump’s persistent lies that he was the real winner of the 2020 election, DeSantis at first tried to dodge. “Whoever puts their hand on the Bible on Jan. 20 every four years is the winner,” the Florida governor said before issuing a series of familiar complaints: the use of mail-in ballots due to the pandemic, the “suppression” of news about Hunter Biden’s laptop, donations from Mark Zuckerberg to election administrators. But after a follow-up from Burns, DeSantis was more direct. “No, of course he lost,” he said. “Joe Biden’s the president.”