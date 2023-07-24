People Aren’t Facing Up to the Horrors a New Trump Term Would Bring

Certainly, there will be resistance from blue state governors. However, they’re not capable of doing much about it without breaking the union. Trump and the GOP won’t hesitate to use the full power of the federal government to bring them to heel, starting by withholding federal funding for things like education. All of this doesn’t even begin to describe the full, unrelenting cascade of horror that will be a Trump second term for people who are unwelcome in a country reshaped by a religious right minority. And the worst part is, I believe this is currently the most likely outcome. Because of the Electoral College, in order to have a 50-50 chance of winning the election, Biden needs to win the popular vote by about 4 percent. He barely won a handful of swing states last time with a 4.5 percent national advantage. Most polls show his lead to be something closer to 2-3 percent this time around.

Biden’s popularity has waned, and the American public has a short memory. They forget how chaotic and radicalized Trump’s first term was. We collectively cannot grasp how bad a second term will be, in the same way that we cannot grasp how big the universe is, or what infinity looks like. White Americans have never lived in a country where democracy has collapsed. Black people come closest, the older ones among them having collective generational memory of Jim Crow and slavery.

The United States is probably about to have a “fuck around and find out” moment that’s lethal to our form of government as we know it. The rapidity of the collapse is going to be terrifying. It will rival the end of the Weimar Republic in terms of its swiftness, and how far it swings away from democracy and human rights. It will come like a tidal wave. So much so fast that civil rights organizations won’t have the resources to fight more than a fraction of it, and the result will be like sandcastle walls trying to hold back a tsunami.