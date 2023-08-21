What Does the ADL Stand for Today?

The central point of contention between the two sides was whether the White House would fully embrace the working definition of antisemitism that the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, or IHRA, promulgated back in 2005 and adopted in 2016. The definition does state that “criticism of Israel similar to that leveled against any other country cannot be regarded as antisemitic.” Yet it finds that such criticism can easily bleed into antisemitism in a number of cases. These include, for instance, when such criticism claims that “the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor,” which the definition equates with “denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination.” The alternative for the White House was to embrace a definition that, while recognizing that certain criticisms of Israel do, in fact, sometimes play on antisemitic tropes, leaves considerably more space for the kind of criticisms of Israel that has become increasingly common on the part of not only of Palestinians and their supporters but also respected human rights groups, including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and Israel’s B’Tselem and Yesh Din.

Kenneth Stern was the principal drafter of the IHRA definition when he was employed as the antisemitism expert at the American Jewish Committee. He has since become one of the most vocal critics of how it has been abused. He notes it has consistently been used not as intended, but “to chill or suppress pro-Palestinian speech.” Now the director of the Bard Center for the Study of Hate, Stern told me sees the definition being “used as a blunt instrument in the academy”; one in which some critics were pressured “in part for what texts a professor signed, what speakers were brought to campus, what political activity was alleged to be ‘in violation.’” Stern’s concerns were shared by the members of the American Association of University Professors, who, in writing to oppose the adoption of IHRA, equated it “to the movement to remove books from libraries or restrict teaching about contentious issues like race and gender. It feeds into a destructive binary that can propel antisemitism.”

The IHRA definition had already been adopted by 39 countries globally as well as many state and local governments and the State Department under Trump. Before the White House released its plan, Greenblatt tweeted that “anything” other than embracing IHRA as the “sole definition” of antisemitism “permits antisemitism under the guise of anti-Zionism.” But when the White House plan finally arrived on May 25, Biden and company—surprisingly, given the president’s deep affection for Israel—refused to play along. It barely mentioned Israel or Zionism at all. The 60-page document’s single mention of the IHRA definition described it as the “most prominent” of “several definitions of antisemitism, which serve as valuable tools to raise awareness and increase understanding” of the issue. But it also “welcome[d] and appreciate[d] the ‘Nexus Document’ and other efforts.”