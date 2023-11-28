Thurston Moore Said It Better in Music

Of course, the thing about coolness is that it diminishes the minute someone insists upon it. And Moore’s repeated invocations of his impeccable taste, his progressive politics (he spends two pages in anguish over the feminist, and anti-feminist, implications of hanging a nudie calendar on his apartment wall), and his own downtown art-punk bona fides can feel a little unrelenting. Especially because Sonic Youth and their music are already synonymous with a certain strain of disdainful cool. Of course, not everyone bought it. In his classic chronicle of the American indie rock underground, Our Band Could Be Your Life, Michael Azerrad notes that certain segments of the scene regarded the group as “charlatans borrowing promotional ideas from the art world to browbeat the underground into building a consensus of cool around them.”



It wasn’t just their mix of hypnotic guitar noise and punk-rock energy. Their lyrics conveyed a sneering nihilism (“I can’t get laid ’cause everyone is dead,” Moore mewls on “Stereo Sanctity”). They built a totalizing aesthetic, trading in images of serial killers, a borrowed beat lexicon (“yr,” “becuz,” “kool”), and art school meta-jokes—the cover of their 1995 record Washing Machine features two fans wearing Sonic Youth T-shirts; the band also released its own T-shirt emblazoned with the image of a woman wearing a Sonic Youth T-shirt.

Like all truly cool bands, basically anything Sonic Youth did became cool, by mere virtue of their doing it. They got away with underground no-nos: like sending promotional clips to MTV, covering Madonna tunes, or signing with a major label. Their shrugging, whatever-man attitude managed to insulate them from the standard sell-out criticisms. And that attitude, as Azerrad has written, proved particularly useful to music industry honchos, among whom there existed, “an unspoken understanding that [Sonic Youth] were so cool that their chief function was as a magnet band, an act that would serve mostly to attract other, more successful bands.” This status wasn’t lost on their contemporaries either. The pioneering riot grrrl punk band Bikini Kill sang:



If Sonic Youth thinks you’re cool

Does that mean everything to you?



Moore, of course, quotes these lyrics as further evidence of his group’s “role model status.” He frames everything—from Sonic Youth’s move from exploratory wailing to four-minute rock singles, to the changing power dynamics of the band—as natural and intuitive, never opportunistic or crassly commercial. Perhaps that’s true. But the constant flexing, and general lack of reflection, grows tedious. One presumes that anyone reading Thurston Moore’s autobiography already believes that Sonic Youth is a great, and very influential, band.