Patrick Deneen’s Escape from Liberalism

This is an argument that has long been made by thinkers on the left. Deneen, however, reconfigures it by placing the evolution of the American political system amidst a semi-mystical battle between “the few” and “the many” that dates back to the dawn of time. In Deneen’s version the many are not masses seeking radical liberation but localist conservatives seeking to be left alone. His elites refuse to do so, however, instead enforcing what he calls the “core assumption” of modern thought: that “transformative progress is the key goal of human society.”

Deneen identifies corporations and capitalism as part of this problem, as capitalism’s “creative destruction” and its global reach disrupt the lives of average people, who, he believes, want nothing more than to make a decent living and raise heteronormative families according to traditional, religious values. Yet his main target is the “woke” elites of the left, those in universities, the CDC, and Hollywood—the “Botox-smoothed meritocratic… smart set,” as he refers to them at one point. Using their positions to ensure their way, and ensure that their children retain their status, contemporary elites play at meritocracy but in reality have rigged the game in their favor. Their newest tool is “identity politics,” which allows them to divide the majority along lines of race and religion, creating a seemingly tempestuous politics that in reality moves steadily in culturally progressive directions in defiance of what the majority would truly prefer if it were actually in charge.

Just when you think that Deneen will suggest that the solution is therefore a more truly majoritarian democracy, however, he pulls out the rug: The solution is a better elite. An elite more in touch with the people, to be sure, but an elite that will lead and control all the same. This new “aristopopulist” ruling class, he argues, would not divide the people against themselves—as he believes liberal elites do—but would keep society together as an organic whole. He conjures up an imaginary, pre-liberal conservative tradition to support this idea, one that oddly enough includes liberals (like Edmund Burke and Benjamin Disraeli) and medieval thinkers alike.