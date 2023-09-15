Zadie Smith Puts the Novel on Trial

Much later in the novel, after the trial is closed, Eliza takes the surprisingly bold step of asking Bogle to lunch. And it’s here, in Bogle’s story, that the novel comes assuredly to life. We go back to 1770, and Bogle’s father’s boyhood on Hope Plantation, the inevitable loss and devastation. A different sort of life enters the novel; the parody falls away. Our attention is allowed to settle for long stretches; individual, paragraph-long scenes are stunning and affecting. We watch Bogle’s life shift constantly at the whims of his employers. One dies, another doesn’t like him, he’s sent away. He overhears Lady Tichborne refer to him as “that ape.” He buries wives and children. Whereas Smith’s mode of flitting from scene to scene without direction feels destabilizing earlier in the novel, here it becomes devastating, tense, lifelike. Bogle’s story, as it butts up against the trial’s murmurings and distractions, reflects the world back at us, but in a sharper, more coherent form.

The Claimant, by contrast with Bogle, is all empty bluster. I hate typing the word “Trump,” but he’s there in all of Orton’s bombast, more absurd even than the novelists. Two-hundred pounds heavier than the Roger Tichborne who left London, and with no recollection of the fluent French he once spoke, nor the education he supposedly received, “one saw at once that here was a man who moved as the wind moved. A man with no center, who might be nudged in any direction, depending.” If Bogle appears “impenetrable” to Eliza because of his depths, Orton appears “scandalously legible” to his crowd of supporters; everything is on the surface. “And what else is honesty—as the new Mrs Ainsworth liked to say—but a face what reads like an open book?”

After the first trip to the trial, and before Eliza and Bogle’s lunch, the book goes back in time to more talk of novelists, to drinks and parties, to more novelists’ absurdities. The men are rude to Eliza—some willing to sit next to her, but more happiest when she’s pouring them drinks. Scenes of untagged dialogue show bloviating painters, publishers, and writers. Ainsworth’s daughter Emily remembers Dickens because he gives her sugar cubes, claiming the one he keeps is for his horse, before eating it himself in front of her. If one of Smith’s concerns about the dangers of the novel is its tendency to tell tidy, too-neat little stories, these sections feel like an active attempt at unruliness. They’re told largely out of chronological order and lack many typical features of a novelistic narrative, the churn of tension or revelation. They feel instead like artfully built set pieces. They seem to flit around as if to create something atmospheric and not quite part of the novel, but they also attenuate the narrative investments that the book’s been building toward.