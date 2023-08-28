Trump’s Trials Don’t Interrupt His Campaign—They Are His Campaign

Truth is about power; and lying isn’t lying if it strengthens the movement. The ultimate goal in fascist truth, then, is not to have the best, empirically viable facts. The goal is to demonstrate authenticity and commitment to the movement—to get at the essential truth of the world by whatever means necessary.

I also read the great historian Heather Cox Richardson’s upcoming Democracy Awakening, out next month from Viking. She explains why little things like the evidence produced in a court of law can do nothing to penetrate the cocoon in which leader and followers live:

Leaders don’t try to persuade people to support real solutions, but instead reinforce their followers’ fantasy self-image and organize them into a mass movement. Once people internalize their leader’s propaganda, it doesn’t matter when pieces of it are proven to be lies, because it has become central to their identity. As a strongman becomes more and more destructive, followers’ loyalty only increases…Turning against the leader who inspired such behavior would mean admitting they had been wrong and that they, not their enemies, are evil. This, they cannot do.

This begins to describe for us what we’re in for until November 2024 if Trump is the nominee (to imagine that he won’t be is to imagine that a majority of primary-voting Republicans exist outside this mystical bond and that they will rally behind a single candidate to take Trump out). Joe Biden will be running on his considerable accomplishments and his plans for the future. He’ll be talking about the normal things that normal candidates talk about—the economy, jobs, health care, drug prices, abortion, foreign policy.

Trump will dip into the issues here and there as custom requires. But his campaign will be largely about himself and his martyrdom for his people. This will be to some extent unavoidable, if he’s dashing in and out of courtrooms during the primary season and into the general-election campaign. But it will also be what he and his followers want. Biden and his supporters want an election about empirical facts. Trump and his loyalists want an election about fascist truth.