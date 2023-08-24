The First Republican Debate Was One Long Stare Into a Trump-Shaped Void

They are not. Not yet. Ramaswamy knows this; this “campaign” and his kissing up to Trump⁠—who he called “the best president of the twenty-first century” last night⁠—make more sense as a job application for a post in his administration or, again, an introduction to the party that might serve him well in a future run under more favorable conditions. But real campaign or not, he’ll have to endure much more of the drubbing he got from his rivals as the race wears on. Chris Christie took the low-hanging fruit he was handed and chucked it straight at Ramaswamy’s head. “The last person in one of these debates who stood in the middle of the stage and said, ‘What’s a skinny guy with an odd last name doing up here?’ was Barack Obama,” he said to laughs. “And I’m afraid we’re dealing with the same type of amateur.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence and Haley took stuffier and more affronted jabs at Ramaswamy’s inexperience, but even if he ultimately tanks, it’s far from obvious that a party that has been taken by Trump’s outsider rhetoric and bombast will ultimately prefer the chidings of its grown-ups to the fizzy energy of younger candidates like Ramaswamy intent on following in Trump’s footsteps—and, in fact, pulling the party even further right on the rhetoric of cultural collapse than Trump and others have been willing to go. In one of the more interesting exchanges of the evening, Pence pushed back against Ramaswamy’s declaration of a “national identity crisis.”

“We don’t have an identity crisis, Vivek,” he said. “We are not looking for a new national identity. The American people are the most faith-filled, freedom-loving, idealistic, hardworking people the world has ever known. We just need government as good as our people.”