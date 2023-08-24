The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office booked him as inmate number P01135809. He was also registered as being 6’3”, 215 pounds, and with “blond or strawberry” hair color.



Donald J. Trump

Height: 6’ 3”

Weight: 215 pic.twitter.com/sYNXyJu8QO — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) August 24, 2023

The Fulton County Sheriff’s office also released a photo of Trump’s mug shot. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat had promised earlier this month that the former president would get no special treatment and would have his mug shot taken.

And the list of alleged crimes is long: Trump has been charged with 13 criminal counts for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. He has also pleaded not guilty to dozens of other charges related to making hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels, mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate, and trying multiple times to overturn the 2020 presidential election.