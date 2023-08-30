The guidance also seeks to address the myriad material barriers that the public faces when trying to participate in the rulemaking process. Not everyone speaks English as a first language. Not everyone is comfortable expressing themselves in writing. Many rulemaking hearings take place on weekdays during standard businesses hours when most members of the public are at work. And for those rare hearings that take place outside of work hours, childcare commitments are yet another obstacle for working families.

Seeking to reduce the number of obstacles that ordinary people face when they want to participate in this vital aspect of civic life, the guidance directs agencies to do a better job anticipating these kinds of barriers and identify strategies for surmounting them. When an agency determines that a particular regulation is likely to affect a community that primarily communicates in a language other than English, it must work to translate relevant materials into that language. It encourages agencies to invite the public to submit their input in audio or video formats in addition to writing. Agencies must endeavor to schedule their outreach sessions at a variety of times to better accommodate people’s differing work and family obligations. The guidance even contemplates agencies offering childcare at their public meetings when legal authorities permit.

The Biden administration’s comprehensive approach to democratizing the administrative state has included other targets that might seem less obvious. For instance, as part of the Open Government National Action Plan it released last December, the administration announced several actions it was taking to “improve access to government data, research, and information.” As the plan notes, science is an increasingly central concern of the administrative state. Not only do public servant scientists conduct a significant amount of scientific research; they are also responsible for assessing and marshaling relevant scientific resources to inform policy. So greater transparency and expanded access to these activities will help empower the public to steer the research priorities of the public science enterprise. It will also help members of the public engage more effectively in the rulemaking process.