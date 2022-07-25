Trump Is the Bull. The 2024 Republican Primary Is the China Shop.

Scenario two is that Trump runs and loses. This too would be an epic food fight and should leave the party shredded by division. Just envision Trump whining about rigged primaries (because of course he would!) and all the RINOs out to sabotage him. It would be delicious theater. But at least in this scenario, the winner could say to America, “I vanquished Trump.” He’d have to be careful about how he said that so as not to alienate Trump’s red-hots, but he’d find a way to say it, and Murdoch’s media empire would drive the (mostly false) narrative that it’s a new GOP. The nominee would also likely get Trump’s grudging endorsement sometime in the fall. He would be formidable indeed.

Scenario three is that Trump for some reason doesn’t run. Then you have something like a normal nominating process, akin to 2012, when the party produced a nominee who was actually (whatever else his faults) a respectable and decent human being. Trump has so lowered the bar that the GOP doing that—just nominating someone who isn’t a psychopath and liar and grifter and emotional 5-year-old—would be seen as a miracle, and the party would get far more credit than it deserves. A lot of Never Trump Republicans would very comfortably come home to, say, a Glenn Youngkin–Nikki Haley ticket.

Let me be clear here. The best-case scenario for the United States is the third one. We need Trump out of our national life, and with any luck behind bars, or at least so thoroughly discredited that he’s left baying at the moon from Mar-a-Lago and Bedminster, tapping out deranged “truths” to a smaller and smaller audience, taking Saudi money for third-rate golf events (Charles Barkley, how could you?), scamming his remaining admirers, and ketchupping those shoe-leather steaks until one of them finally declares victory over his coronary artery and he shuffles off to the eighth circle for eternity (or will it be the ninth, or the fourth, or the third, or another? He qualifies for so many of them!).