Who Said It: Josh Hawley or Ron Swanson?

Earlier this year, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley published Manhood: The Masculine Virtues America Needs, dedicated to curing what ails his countrymen (liberalism, mostly, but also “emasculating” work like teaching). Hawley thus joins a long line of mansplainers, from Jordan Peterson to Parks and Recreation’s Ron Swanson, the libertarian head of the TV show’s titular department. Hawley possesses none of Swanson’s deadpan charm but does share his disdain for those in need—and for government that tries to help.

