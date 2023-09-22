The Lost History of East Germany

But World War I caused a schism in the party, and radical, anti-war members broke off to found what became the German Communist Party. When the SPD took power at the end of the war, it collaborated with far-right paramilitaries to hunt down renegade communists, including the new party’s leaders Rosa Luxemburg and Karl Liebknecht, who were both murdered on January 15, 1919. While the communist party survived through the years of the Weimar Republic, the SPD remained mortally hostile to it. And when the Nazi Party came to power in 1933, its first order of business was rounding up communists, sending them to purpose-built concentration camps, where many of them perished. The lucky ones fled Germany, crossing the border before they could be arrested. Some went West. But many traveled East, to Moscow, where what would become the core of the East German government waited out the war.

In the cauldron of Stalin’s Great Terror, which lasted from 1936 to 1938 and claimed around one million lives, Hoyer begins her story. Many of the German communists who had sought safety in the USSR were purged: arrested, tortured, sent to the Gulag, or even murdered. Those who survived were a Stalinist core, including Wilhelm Pieck, who would go on to become the GDR’s first president, and Walter Ulbricht, who would become the First Secretary of the East German Socialist Unity Party.

Berlin fell on May 2, 1945, the remains of the Thousand Year Reich six days later. The Red Army occupied Germany’s eastern reaches. The western parts were divided among France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Governance of the Soviet zone soon fell into the hands of German communists. Ulbricht, who arrived in Berlin with his Soviet patrons, remarked to an associate, “it must look democratic, but we must control everything.” Hoping to capitalize on the postwar popularity of the SPD, the Soviets forced a merger with the communist party, creating the Socialist Unity Party (SED) that would govern East Germany for forty years. But when the SED suffered humiliating results in the 1946 polls, winning less than 50 percent of the vote, leaders resolved never again to hold free elections.