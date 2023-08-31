Four Trials and a Primary: Here’s What Trump’s Weirdest Campaign Might Look Like

There are significant differences between the two situations. Debs was not a major-party candidate, and there were no serious expectations that he would win the presidential election. What’s more, it is possible that Trump won’t be incarcerated before Election Day next year if he is found guilty. Judges typically have some discretion about when they can formally sentence a defendant. Given the serious constitutional questions that would arise with an incarcerated president or president-elect, they may ultimately opt to delay sentencing until after the election results are known.

Just how much the trials would overshadow the primaries is also unclear. It would be extraordinary if the GOP had not settled on a presidential candidate by then. Excluding Trump’s own primary battle in 2016, where some of his rivals refused to concede even after they were mathematically eliminated, the only presidential primary race that lasted that long in the twenty-first century was the 2008 battle between Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. Clinton only conceded on June 7 of that year, after a majority of superdelegates had openly backed Obama and made him the presumptive nominee. But Trump has made a habit of defying the normal expectations for American presidential politics, and there’s no reason to believe he won’t proceed in a similar manner as a criminal defendant.

The baseline assumption is that he will choose to attend his various criminal proceedings like many defendants do. But even that is far from certain. While Trump has a constitutional right to attend his own trial, he is not obligated to be present for any portion of it unless he testifies in his own defense. For practical reasons, it’s likely that he would appear when the verdict is read or other key moments of his choosing, but his presence is generally not mandatory. And Trump’s right to attend his own trial will make it difficult for judges in different states to schedule their trials too closely together, lest they double-book the former president. After all, Donald Trump may stand accused of breaking countless laws in these trials, but the laws of physics are beyond even his abilities.