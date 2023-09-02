Want a Thriving Arts Scene? Build More Housing.

This also happened to be one of the most creatively fecund periods in the city’s history. The scene surrounding punk club CBGB was an artistic explosion unto itself, giving us the Talking Heads, The Ramones, Blondie, and Television. Meanwhile, in the same year that CBGB opened its doors, the Bronx was giving birth to hip-hop.

If New York rents back then had been three or four times higher, we probably would have received only a fraction of that extraordinary musical bounty. In fact, we don’t need counterfactuals to see how higher rents would have killed the city’s alternative music scene: Just look at what happened after the New York indie rock boom of the late 1990s and early 2000s. That was the period when The Strokes, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, TV on the Radio, and LCD Soundsystem first emerged. (Granted, The Strokes were prep school kids.) But by the mid-2000s, the New York scene was losing its preeminence as rising housing costs locked out young musicians.

Philadelphia was a beneficiary of sorts. Many of the leading next-generation indie acts—Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus, Kurt Vile, and the War on Drugs, to name a few—are either from Philly or have since moved there, leading the Financial Times to say it “has quietly been one of American music’s most productive cities over the past decade or so.”