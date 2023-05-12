How the Writers’ Strike Will Actually Change TV

So this is a story about a legendary TV plotting fail and a story about the importance of writers, but it’s also a story about recovery and survival. Friday Night Lights recovered, and so too did television itself. Many of the folk legends and tall tales of the last strike that have proliferated online these past weeks have a similar redemptive arc. There’s the legend, for instance, of Conan O’Brien’s on-screen heroism: Rather than hire scabs to replace his writers or come up with new material himself, O’Brien transformed his nightly show into alt-comedy performance art, spinning his wedding ring on his desk, wittily making visible what’s lost when the industry devalues writers. And at the same time, he launched polemics on behalf of his staff in the monologue and personally paid the salaries of all of his affected employees throughout the action—which lasted 100 days. Conan kept his show going, kept his writers on, and they all came out OK on the other end.

Many of the folk legends and tall tales of the last strike that have proliferated online these past weeks have a similar redemptive arc.

Even the false memories are tales of innovation and endurance. A popular myth, for instance, is that the 2007 WGA strike led to a dramatic rise in reality TV. While the component parts of this story track—networks did indeed place an emphasis on unscripted programming during the strike—the broader narrative is misleading. The genre was already incredibly popular before 2007, and, as Emily St. James has pointed out at length, even strike-era success stories like that of Donald Trump’s The Apprentice only have a coincidental relationship to the strike itself. In other words, the WGA strike was responsible for neither the rise of reality TV nor the rise of Donald Trump.

What’s common among these different viral stories is the way they offer grounding in a particularly tumultuous time. While stories of creative disaster like the Landry plotline, of epic gallantry like the O’Brien wedding ring episode, and of villainous origin like Trump’s Apprentice all have vastly different takeaways, they are all stories of continuity, even rebirth. Stories like these can’t explain the current strike, though, nor should they necessarily give us comfort. The TV landscape has expanded in the streaming era, but the place of writers in that landscape, whether we measure it in their pay or in their time, has shrunk. Writers on the picket lines right now are fighting for their very existence against an industry that is in the midst of deciding whether and how they need to exist at all.