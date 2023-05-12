How the Writers’ Strike Will Actually Change TV

One of the central issues of the 2007 strike was the looming emergence of streaming and online delivery of TV and film. The streaming landscape we now know was still years away: Netflix only began its streaming service in 2007 and would not release an original program until House of Cards in 2013. But it was already clear it had the potential to undercut writers’ pay, as previous developments like the emergence of home video had in the past. The WGA’s efforts during the strike ensured that writers would get residuals for the online distribution of their work and ensured that Netflix and other streamers would be required to employ WGA writers when they began producing content exclusively for streaming.

But that mid-2000s reckoning with “new media” pales in comparison with what’s at stake this year. “This strike isn’t just about technological change again,” Christine Becker, associate professor in the Department of Film, Television, and Theater at the University of Notre Dame, told me last week. “This time, as the WGA keeps saying, the stakes are existential. It’s not just that shows are migrating to online platforms, as they started to do in 2007–08. The entire infrastructure of the industry is changing now due to those platforms.” Now the entire future of writing as a profession—what writing even is, and what writers ought to be paid—is up in the air.

Writers make “residuals” when shows they write for are repackaged, resold, or re-aired. On traditional TV, then, a show that enters syndication will guarantee residual payments for a writer as long as the show continues to play. As Eric Thurm points out in his helpful explainer, streaming services have cut around this by offering only fixed residuals that are not tied to viewership numbers, which they are skittish about divulging anyway. What that means is that as the industry has moved toward streaming as its primary model, it’s also moved away from financial security for writers. So, as studios now threaten to experiment with artificial intelligence and fantasize about its ability to replace the work of writers entirely, those writers are rightly concerned about their very existence. Negotiations over these matters have stalled, with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers—the industry’s collective bargaining representative—declining to counter many of the WGA’s proposals.