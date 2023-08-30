Mitch McConnell Is Waging War on Labor. Don’t Worry, He’ll Lose.

This last bore fruit last week with the NLRB’s decision in Cemex Construction Materials Pacific, LLC. Granted, the decision by the four-member board, three of them Democrats, did not go as far as Abruzzo proposed, which was to restore the NLRB ruling in Joy Silk Mills. That 1949 decision said management must recognize a union through card check unless it has reason to believe the union doesn’t enjoy majority status. Joy Silk Mills was reversed by a 1969 Supreme Court decision that is itself vulnerable to challenge because it was based on a pretty serious misunderstanding of NLRB policy at that time.

The Cemex Construction decision didn’t resurrect Joy Silk Mills, but it was still a huge victory for labor because it said that if management commits any labor violations during an NLRB-supervised election, then the NLRB can compel management to recognize the union based solely on card check. Since labor violations fall like gentle spring rain on just about every NLRB-supervised election—last year there were more than three unfair labor practice charges filed for every union representation petition—we can expect to see many more union locals winning recognition under the Biden administration, barring intervention by a federal judge. (The Cemex decision will almost certainly be challenged in court.)

I mentioned that Cemex was the product of a four-person board, three of whose members are Democrats. Ordinarily the NLRB has five board members, three from whatever party controls the White House and two from the opposing party. Under President Biden that means three Democrats and two Republicans. But right now the NLRB has only one Republican. Perhaps you suspect that the Biden administration, to maximize its partisan advantage on the board, is dragging its heels in submitting a Republican nomination to the Senate. Presidents of both parties have been known to do that. More often, though, presidents have paired a nominee of their own party with a nominee of the opposition party to make it easier to get both confirmed by the Senate. (NLRB board members serve five-year terms.)