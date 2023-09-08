The Cost of Childcare Is About to Explode

The existential question for most childcare programs, then, is how many families are able to absorb fee increases of $200 or more per month? Demand is sky-high—waitlists can stretch for years and have only been getting longer—so the equation is strongly biased in favor of upper-middle-class and affluent families. Families with fewer means may have to turn to unreliable or low-quality care situations or a parent unwillingly leaving their job. The programs that serve those populations, including a high proportion of family childcare programs, are at most risk of closure.



One would think that politicians of both parties would like to avoid sticking working- and middle-class families with a huge bill just as the 2024 election cycle heats up. The first step would be an emergency infusion of funds to refill the stabilization grant coffers. Most advocates agree that $16 billion would stave off the bulk of closures and fee increases.

Ultimately, though, those funds would run out and the nation would return to the same cliff. Because the causes of the cliff are structural—programs lack sufficient revenue to offer competitive wages or otherwise operate sustainably, but the fees are already exorbitant for many families—a permanent solution is needed. America must stop treating childcare as a nice-to-have service like a gym or restaurant and start dedicating taxpayer dollars to sustain a system that lets families have the care options they need to thrive. The bipartisan acknowledgment that the current childcare situation is unsustainable (even Fox News is running segments to this effect) could be the spark that is needed to find a true compromise.

