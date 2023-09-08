The Cost of Childcare Is About to Explode

Much of the media attention and commentary by elected officials has focused on the prospect of childcare programs closing, a notion fueled by a Century Foundation report stating that 70,000 programs “will likely close … and approximately 3.2 million children could lose their child care spots.” However, the more likely result—at least in the short term—is that the cost for parents will skyrocket.

An October 2022 survey by the National Association for the Education of Young Children found that 43 percent of childcare centers and 37 percent of home-based providers nationwide expect they will have to raise rates. Similarly, in a March 2023 survey of over 2,500 North Carolina childcare programs, administrators said the most likely consequence—aside from difficulty retaining and hiring well-trained staff—will be fee hikes.



In fact, fee increases may not merely presage but actually cause the anticipated closures. As one home-based provider from Wisconsin reported on a survey from Stanford’s Center on Early Childhood: “I am continuing to get about $1,800 a month [in stabilization grants].… I have not raised tuition as I use that funding instead. It was 25% of my revenue last year and I will be raising my rates by 25% to make that up: $50 per child per week. Parents may find that unaffordable and will no longer enroll children, so I will either be forced to increase more and go out of business when I have no children or have to take a pay cut.”

