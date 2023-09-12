“Tough on Crime” Republican Attorney General Candidate Is Soft on Sex Offenders

One of the most egregious examples is the case of United States v. Leasor. In 2018, Brian Leasor was found in possession of a tablet that had a search history that included multiple terms related to child pornography and sexual exploitation. Investigators didn’t find any saved images on the tablet, but the websites that Leasor had visited displayed images of completely naked children as young as 3 or 4.

At the time, Leasor was already serving a 10-year supervised release sentence after he pleaded guilty to one count of receiving child pornography in 2005. He had served 70 months in jail.

Leasor was charged in July 2019 with attempted receipt of child pornography and accessing with intent to view child pornography. Coleman offered him a deal: In exchange for Leasor pleading guilty, the charge of attempted receipt of child pornography would be dropped. Leasor would go to prison for 10 years and then be free to go. A judge sentenced Leasor in January 2021 to 10 years followed by a lifetime of supervised release. Coleman’s plea agreement had made no mention of supervision after jail.