“Tough on Crime” Republican Attorney General Candidate Is Soft on Sex Offenders

When Coleman unveiled his campaign for attorney general in May, he highlighted a commitment to be tough on crime, a popular Republican talking point. “My priority is the same as President Trump’s: Make America Safe Again by stopping the people who are poisoning our communities with deadly drugs and using technology to target our kids, parents and grandparents,” he said in his announcement. “As Attorney General, I will never stop working to protect our families, uphold our conservative values, and protect our Constitutional freedoms.”

He has repeatedly stressed his commitment to “protect Kentucky families” and support police efforts to put criminals in jail, citing his past experience as U.S. attorney. Donald Trump appointed Coleman as U.S. attorney in 2017, and Coleman served in that office until January 2021. During his tenure, Coleman acted as the area’s chief law enforcement officer. Part of his job included ensuring that laws were “faithfully executed,” as well as setting sentencing recommendations in plea agreements.

But while serving as U.S. attorney, Coleman offered at least 48 plea agreements to people accused of exploitation of or sexual offenses against children. Nearly half of those agreements included dismissing certain charges or recommended sentences far weaker than those the judge ultimately issued, the latter of which rarely happens.