The Next Republican Nominee for Vice President Probably Isn’t on the Debate Stage

If Trump is again the Republican nominee, the VP slot may not be worth (in the bowdlerized words of former Vice President John Nance Garner) “a pitcher of warm spit.” Unless you like the look of angry mobs with nooses, serving as second banana to Trump has its career downsides as Pence illustrates. But when it comes to picking a VP before the Republican convention next July, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, will be high on the list of contenders. As Politico put it Friday, “If the 2024 primary is in part a tryout to be former President Donald Trump’s next running mate, Noem’s national standing appears to have been rekindled. She’s suddenly front-and-center in the veepstakes.” Noem’s secret: She’s not running for president. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin also fits the time-tested pattern of wading into the shallows of a would-be presidential campaign and then racing back to the safety of the shore. Noem, unlike Youngkin, fits the Pence mold: A midwestern social conservative with little national name recognition who could use a stint as a running mate to boost their national profile in advance of a later presidential run.



Ever since John Kennedy tapped Lyndon Johnson, his convention runner-up, as his running mate in 1960, the glib—and incorrect—assumption has been that such unity tickets are the norm. On the Republican side in modern times, only one failed presidential candidate has ever been nominated for vice president. That was George H.W. Bush in 1980 who upended Ronald Reagan in the Iowa caucuses and then proved a pesky opponent until he reluctantly dropped out in late May.



A strong case can be made that both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were picked for vice president despite running for president rather than because of it. Biden, who abandoned his 2008 bid for the White House after winning 1-percent support in the Iowa caucuses, appealed to Barack Obama because of his Senate experience and foreign policy credentials—and not because of his political prowess. Harris offers a more complicated situation since she was considered a major presidential contender when she declared her candidate in January 2019 before flaming out, hemorrhaging money and support, in December 2019.

