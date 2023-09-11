The Next Republican Nominee for Vice President Probably Isn’t on the Debate Stage

There is just one problem with this running-for-vice-president trope: It’s ludicrous. There are much simpler ways of snagging a spot on a national ticket than campaigning for president in the long-shot hopes of being rewarded with a consolation prize. In truth, the only person who has ever explicitly run for vice president was a well-born and lightly regarded former governor of Massachusetts named Chub Peabody who campaigned for the heartbeat-away job in the 1972 Democratic primaries. Peabody campaigned for the slot with the quippy motto “Endicott Peabody, the number one man for the number two job.” Even though George McGovern was desperate for a running mate after Tom Eagleton was dropped from the ticket, Peabody’s offbeat ambitions were never taken seriously. Despite his slogan, he ultimately finished fourth in the balloting, garnering fewer than 4 percent of the votes at the convention.



Historically the best route to a vice presidential nomination has been to be rumored as a potential presidential candidate—and then wisely not run. Minnesota Senator Walter Mondale, who pioneered this reluctant-dragon gambit, declared in 1974 that he wouldn’t seek the presidency because “I don’t want to spend the next two years in Holiday Inns.” Two years later, Mondale was staying in a better class of hotel as Jimmy Carter’s running mate. In similar fashion, Al Gore, who ran for president as a young senator in 1988, cautiously ducked the 1992 campaign. His reward: eight years as Bill Clinton’s vice president—and then in 2000 a hanging chad away from the presidency.



The pattern is even more pronounced on the Republican side. Mike Pence is the perfect embodiment of an almost-candidate being anointed after sitting out the primaries. Pence, then the Indiana governor, could have been a leading social conservative contender in 2016 but took himself out of the scrum in May 2015. (Just over a year later, he took the V.P. slot partly to avoid what was likely to be a grueling reelection effort.) Paul Ryan, before he became House speaker, was viewed as a potentially formidable 2012 candidate for the GOP nomination, but instead chose to stay in the House. The result: Mitt Romney named him as his running mate. In 1996, Republican nominee Bob Dole needed to mollify supply-side conservatives with his veep pick. So Dole chose Jack Kemp, the original supply-sider, who had run for president in 1988 but ducked the 1996 race.

