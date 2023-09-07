Biden’s Bad Poll Numbers Won’t Turn Themselves Around

Still, the most concerning aspect of the Wall Street Journal poll comes in how voters see Biden and Trump’s respective outlook and records. Slightly more than 50 percent believe that Trump “has a vision for the future,” whereas Biden barely clears 40 percent. Even more troubling is how the poll’s respondents view the two men’s respective presidencies: Roughly 50 percent believe Trump “has a strong record of accomplishments as president.” Only 40 percent think Biden does.



There have been attempts to dismiss the poll as a clever piece of ratfucking. Yes, one of the firms involved in it is on Donald Trump’s payroll. But another of the firms that participated has a long track record of working with Democratic politicians, including John Fetterman and Sherrod Brown. Its larger findings, both about the close state of the race and concerns about Biden’s advanced age, largely track with other polls. There’s no reason to discount its findings. The Biden campaign, in particular, should see them as a wake-up call.



Indeed, the most advantageous numbers for Democrats can be found on the calendar: We are still a very long way away from the 2024 election, and head-to-head polls at this early date are nondeterminative. Biden’s record of accomplishments as president is far stronger than Trump’s, and his vision is both clearer and less draconian. (In fact, the language of the poll does give Biden an out on the “vision” question—“has a vision for the future” is judgment-free. I would hardly contest that Trump has a vision of what he would like the country to look like under his rule, though I also find that chilling.)

