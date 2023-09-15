Why Colin Allred Is Going to Make Ted Cruz Sweat

“Being an athlete and being good in school—because my mom made me be good in school—I stood out a lot. And so, in so many ways, from an early age, I had to sort of just accept that I was going to be different and to embrace it. And so I carried that with me.… What I really fell in love with about the United States was when I started to understand the civil rights movement, and some of the movements that we’ve had towards equality. Because to me I can see the potential just lurking there. I can see these founding ideals put out there. I can see how far we’ve strayed from it and how much work we still have to do.”

He adds, “Outside these personal experiences are these people in my own life who have given me a chance when no one else would, or who learned to accept me when I thought they wouldn’t. And so I think it’s possible, and I believe in our potential. It was in some ways a lonely way at times to grow up. I didn’t have any siblings to share it with, not even cousins or anything like that. But I think it gave me a unique perspective. And in a lot of ways, watching people interact from the outside looking in, I gained an understanding that maybe they’re a lot more similar than they thought they were.”

Allred describes himself as a Texas politician, not a national politician, a label that came to damage Beto O’Rourke, the former El Paso congressman who rocketed out of relative obscurity in 2017 to gain national recognition—and money. But the media attention, even a cover story in Vanity Fair, and the backing of national and local Democrats didn’t carry him over the line. In his home state, in the small towns and rural areas that define much of Texas, he was seen as an outsider. In many of those counties, when he ran against Cruz, he struggled to get 30 percent of the vote.

