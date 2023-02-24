The Empty Empathy of Ted Cruz

More recently, Houston police responded to a call at Ted Cruz’ address about a young woman with self-inflicted stab wounds. In initial reports, both police and the local media scrupulously avoided saying that wounded girl was Cruz’s teen daughter Caroline; later, the Cruz family issued a statement, “This is a family matter, and thankfully their daughter is OK … The family requests that the media respect their daughter’s privacy at this time.”

And so it came to pass that people did respect the Cruz family’s privacy. Which is the right thing to do. I feel uncertain even calling attention to it now—I agree with him that families should generally be left work out their health issues (mental or physical) between themselves and their care-givers. Ted Cruz’s respect for privacy when it comes to Fetterman’s and his family’s mental health and lack of respect for privacy when it comes to, say, reproductive organs does make him a hypocrite, but hypocrisy not what concerns me here. The problem is that while Ted Cruz has been moved by Fetterman’s plight to reach a basic level of humanity, it only seems to be because his family has already suffered so much from the exact same sorts of tragedies.

I suppose it would have taken having a stroke survivor in the family for him to refrain from dad jokes about Fetterman’s verbal flubs? And what about the time Cruz alerted his five million Twitter followers to the pregnancy of a trans pre-school teacher? He quoted-Tweeting a screenshot of the school’s note to parents (which included the teacher’s full name), only adding the snarky riposte: “Not satire.” If he had a loved one struggling to navigate our cis-normative world, would he have found that pre-school teacher’s (we are talking about a pre-school teacher) plight so dryly hilarious or so worthy of public mockery?