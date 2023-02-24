The Empty Empathy of Ted Cruz

But you know who was pretty cool about the whole thing? Ted fucking Cruz, that’s who! “Mental illness is real & serious and I hope that he gets the care he needs,” the notorious asshole wrote on Twitter. “Regardless of which side of the political aisle you’re on, please respect his family’s request for privacy.” I know, right? He added, “Heidi & I are lifting John up in prayer.” Cruz’s grace here is even more notable given that Cruz was only too happy to join in the mockery of the apparent confusion Fetterman showed in his Senate campaign debate, hopping on a stage to introduce a congressional candidate with this line: “By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!”

Cruz’s restraint and care here are, I should say, noteworthy, but not necessarily surprising if you are—like me—gifted with the kind of iron constitution that can stomach knowing more about Ted Cruz than one gets from general political news. Your average MSNBC consumer probably doesn’t know that when it comes to mental health issues, Cruz has benefited from the precise kind of respect for privacy he invoked regarding Fetterman’s diagnosis and his family.

The paucity of coverage around Cruz’s family’s challenges is almost heartening, considering ::waves hands around::. We mostly know only what Cruz has allowed to be known. In his 2015 campaign autobiography, Cruz revealed his father’s alcohol abuse and his sister’s death from an accidental drug overdose. In 2015, BuzzFeed uncovered a 2005 incident when, late on a Monday night, Austin police picked up his wife, Heidi, after a concerned passerby saw a middle-aged woman in a pink shirt sitting with her head in her hands on the median of a busy highway and the responding officer determined her to be “a danger to herself.” Cruz’s book doesn’t mention the incident but does note that Heidi “face[d] a period of depression” that wound up being “an important spiritual turning point for us both.”