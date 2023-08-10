Maeve Brennan’s Unhappy Couples and Disappointed Revolutionaries

Rose and her husband, Hubert, loved each other once. In “A Young Girl Can Spoil Her Chances,” a story recounting the early days of their courtship, Brennan writes that “if Hubert had been told at that moment that Helen of Troy had come back to earth and was called Rose he would not have denied it.… Hubert thought of Rose and the future, and his thought was all of innocence and of the necessity of earning enough to enable them to hold their heads up and never have to give thanks to anybody for anything as long as they lived.” But the life they hoped for is dramatically at odds with the one they end up with.

In “Family Walls,” the Derdons’ evening is completely derailed when Hubert sees Rose closing the door to the kitchen just as he comes home; he is sure she saw him, sure this was a slight. He knows that this is “partly the fault of the house, which was much too small. Any house would have been too small, but this one was much too small. There wasn’t a corner in it where you could hide without causing questions—those silent questions that were not questions at all but reproaches.” As he stews in his anger, he recalls a time before they moved in, when, to end their first fight as a married couple, he suggested to Rose that they “go out for a little walk and talk about the nice house we’re going to have all to ourselves one of these days,” and when they found 48 Cherryfield Avenue, Rose told him, “I’ll never get tired of this house.” But as he sits by the fire, he thinks, “Poor Rose, he didn’t blame her, but by her presence in his life she showed what he had tried to do and that he had hoped, and by her behavior she showed what his hopes had come to. He was ashamed of her. Without her, who knows what he might have done.”

For Delia Bagot, the house itself becomes an obstacle to happiness. Her husband no longer shares the big front bedroom with her; because of his late hours at work, he has started sleeping in the small room above the kitchen. In “The Twelfth Wedding Anniversary,” she blames the house for keeping them apart—just as Hubert blames it for keeping him and Rose too close—reflecting that “if the little room had never existed, he would never have had the idea of shutting himself away from her. What an alarming truth it was that if they had had a smaller house they might have been happier. And yet, the house was quite small.” Martin, at work on the same day, is delaying going home. “He would have liked to put off coming home indefinitely. He would have liked to have a rest from himself. When he was in the house he was hateful to himself.” He has come to hate their small house, “because he felt the house transformed him. When he was away from home he was all right, and able to convince himself that Delia was all right.”