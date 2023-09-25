Prosecutors Are Going to War With Climate Protesters

Over the past decade, environmental and racial justice protests across the country have become the proving grounds for aggressive prosecutorial strategies. State prosecutors in North Dakota charged more than 800 people who were arrested at Standing Rock protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline between late 2016 and early 2017. While police turned water cannons on demonstrators in below-freezing temperatures, federal prosecutors were busy preparing felony charges against Indigenous water protectors for starting a wood fire in the middle of a road. When Democracy Now! journalist Amy Goodman was charged with rioting for reporting from the protest site, North Dakota’s state’s attorney publicly defended the decision on the basis that Goodman’s reporting was “justifying the protest actions.” As Standing Rock cases made their way to state court, prosecutors began calling for protesters to reimburse the state for the costs of their court-appointed lawyers while also dropping and later refiling charges in a pattern one defense attorney referred to as “financial warfare.”

In Minnesota, just a few years later, nearly a thousand people faced charges for protesting the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline through the project’s completion in late 2021. Prosecutors charged dozens of people with felonies under increasingly bizarre legal theories: One man was charged with felony theft for locking himself to construction equipment. Two people were charged with felony aiding attempted suicide for climbing together into nonoperational segments of pipe. Another was charged with felony obstruction for sitting in a bamboo tower placed in an access road. In January 2022, the Center for Protest Law and Litigation released documents showing that Minnesota prosecutors even sought reimbursement from the state’s Enbridge-funded “public safety escrow account” for the cost of prosecuting Line 3 protesters. Enbridge paid over $8.6 million to police and other state agencies involved in the project, including reimbursements for riot gear and zip ties, according to reporting by Grist and the Center for Media and Democracy.

These prosecutors have been helped by a wave of new anti-protest legislation in states across the country. Aided by conservative interests—many of them funded by the oil and gas industry—state legislators have been hard at work expanding the reach and severity of the criminal laws at prosecutors’ disposal, targeting protests against police violence and new fossil fuel infrastructure. Energy companies and law enforcement groups have invested heavily in these efforts. In the wake of Standing Rock, 19 states have passed critical infrastructure trespass bills taking aim at protests against pipeline projects. Many of these bills were based on legislation drafted by the American Legislative Exchange Council, a right-wing network financed partially by Koch Industries and other major energy and business interests.