Rupert Murdoch Made the World Worse

The worst thing that you can say about Rupert Murdoch, who resigned from the board of the Fox and News Corporations on Tuesday, is that no one has had a greater influence on the news over the last half-century. Murdoch’s influence is both incalculable and fantastically corrosive. It is impossible to look at all of the most malignant aspects of the current news environment—its pace, its callousness, its rancor—without seeing his influence. It is also a fully baked cake. Murdoch may be exiting the scene, but there is no undoing the damage he has done.

Murdoch set the tone he would follow in his Australian tabloids, before quickly dominating the media landscape in the United Kingdom and, eventually, America. He would eventually acquire more respectable outlets—most notably The Wall Street Journal—but his overall approach to the news was best exemplified by the scummy, vile Sun and The News of the World in the U.K., tabloids for which no bottom was too low. These were gratuitous, cruel, nihilistic papers. They also made Murdoch millions and set the tone he would follow throughout his career: Feed readers a steady trough of lurid stories meant to excite their basest emotions—and then profit.

