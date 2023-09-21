The most recent Supreme Court case to address the exemption is the 1972 case Flood v. Kuhn. The St. Louis Cardinals had traded Curt Flood to the Philadelphia Phillies in 1969, but Flood refused to play for them despite being bound by the reserve clause in his contract. He sought relief from the courts on antitrust grounds, arguing that the clubs were using the reserve clause to reduce player salaries.

In its ruling, the court noted that baseball’s treatment was “an exception and an anomaly” and that the two prior rulings were “an aberration confined to baseball.” It also recognized professional baseball as interstate commerce for the first time. Despite this, the justices still declined to overturn the exemption on stare decisis grounds. “We continue to be loath, 50 years after Federal Baseball and almost two decades after Toolson, to overturn those cases judicially when Congress, by its positive inaction, has allowed those decisions to stand for so long and, far beyond mere inference and implication, has clearly evinced a desire not to disapprove them legislatively,” Justice Harry Blackmun wrote for the court.

While not on the scale of the court’s injustices on slavery and racial segregation, the 1972 ruling is widely seen as one of the court’s most enduring legal errors. How did it come about? Blackmun, the author of the majority opinion, was a passionate baseball fan and his opinion is essentially a love letter to the sport. There is nothing wrong with loving baseball, of course, but even a casual reader might conclude that it obscured the legal issues at hand. Perhaps the most infamous portion of the opinion is where Blackmun recites a lengthy list of, in his estimation, the greatest baseball players in the sport’s history.