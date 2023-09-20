Republicans Start to Devour Their Own Over Looming Shutdown

The tensions between the hard-line conservatives and the more mainstream Republicans are becoming clearer. “This is not conservative Republicanism. This is stupidity. The idea [that] we are going to shut the government down when we don’t control the Senate, we don’t control the White House,” Representative Mike Lawler, a moderate Republican, told CNN on Monday. “If you want to have a stronger hand, run better candidates and win more elections. If you keep running lunatics, you will be in this position.”

Womack suggested that the disagreements may be more personal than political or strategic. “There are personality conflicts at work involving certain members and the speaker, and … this is coming down to a situation where they want to fight the speaker, and that is really unfortunate,” Womack told reporters on Tuesday, perhaps obliquely referring to Gaetz’s mission to unseat McCarthy. “We’re the governing majority, with a narrow majority, and we have to have everybody on the rope pulling in the same direction. And I think we’ve got some folks in the conference who just simply will not pull their weight in the direction the conference legitimately needs to go.”

However, not every Republican is as fatalistic. Representative David Schweikert, who represents a swing district, gave the “pathological optimistic” take that having such a small majority required members to listen to each other, which would then result in consensus. He argued that the friction between members highlighted an appreciation among all Republicans that they need to address outsize government spending and a ballooning deficit.