Will the Base Ever Turn on Donald Trump? If Enough Do, He’s Toast

This is true. It’s different from anything we’ve ever seen in American politics, and it’s terrifying. It’s fascism plain and simple—utter and blind faith in the strongman. A belief that he can do no wrong. If he takes an expected position, he is a tiger on behalf of principle. If he takes an unexpected position, he is not an apostate or a sellout—he’s a clever fox, two steps ahead of everyone else, and trolling the libs harder than anyone else could even begin to conceive of doing. Excuses, as Lowry noted, can be conjured to defend any inconsistency. Indeed the inconsistencies are only greater and more concrete proof of his genius and infallibility.

Which brings us to the question: Is there anything that Trump could do that would alienate his base? Anything? The answer is probably no (although there’s a “but” there, which I’ll get to). With respect to positions on political issues, I sense he can do just about anything, and his admirers will find some way to justify it. If he came out tomorrow and said global warming was real, Fox News and the rest would construct an elaborate architecture of defense, parsing his exact words to “prove” that his critique is totally at odds with the tired bromides of the woke left and that he, Trump, uniquely and brilliantly identified the actual problem with a sagacity that Sleepy Joe couldn’t begin to apprehend.

With respect to revelations about his past or something awful he may have done, I guess it’s possible that there could arise certain revelations that would alienate chunks of the base, but even there, it’s hard to imagine what those revelations would be. The only thing I can think of would be if some Jerry Sandusky–style allegations emerged (and obviously, I’m not suggesting that he did anything like that, I’m just hypothesizing). Because that’s the very worst thing a human being can do. But even then—even then!—some excuse might be found. That little boy came on to him!