Annie Ernaux’s Complex Passions

The Young Man by Annie Ernaux Buy on Bookshop

Over the course of some 20 books, Ernaux has written and rewritten the story of her life and, at the same time, the story of her generation. And yet the books just keep on coming—no small feat for a writer in her early eighties. Some of these books were written years ago and are now newly translated into English; they join the handful of titles translated by Carol Sanders and Tanya Leslie in the 1990s and early 2000s. In April this year, Yale University Press published Alison L. Strayer’s English translation of Look at the Lights, My Love, a meditation on the French hypermarché, or superstore. Observing her fellow shoppers at the Auchan superstore in Cergy-Pontoise, Ernaux is at her most sociological, noting how working-class people shop carefully, as if scared to miss a potential sale, and how the clearance section is five times larger than the section devoted to gourmet foods. Her latest, The Young Man, also translated by Strayer, moves Ernaux back toward the personal end of the spectrum, telling the story of her affair with A.—a student roughly 30 years her junior. Like many of her books, it shows how sex and writing are intertwined for Ernaux, the one compelling—or sometimes impeding—the other.



New Ernaux is never entirely new, which makes her long career strangely difficult to interpret. Typically, a literary critic proceeds chronologically, comparing an author’s recent work to earlier work, and tracing the evolution of a writer’s style and themes over time. Ernaux thwarts this approach. As Jamie Hood and Joanna Biggs have each noted in their essays on Ernaux, her books are full of repetitions and recursions; they are not so much discrete stories as fragments of one endlessly expanding story, a kind of “total novel,” as she puts it in The Years (2008). Memory, the narrative present, and the time of writing blend into one continuous timeline, stretching across different books. To read Ernaux, and to write about her, mean becoming comfortable with repetition. Her memoirs ask us to cultivate different expectations for narrative, and perhaps for life: to seek not novelty but rather the familiar, which surprises in its own way.

Born in 1940, Ernaux began to write in earnest in her early thirties, when she was already married with two sons and teaching high school. She worked furtively, in moments stolen from family commitments and her day job. (Wary of relying on book sales for a living, Ernaux kept her day job as a teacher for decades, even after she’d achieved literary renown.) She found the writing of fiction freeing: “The mask of fiction removed all kinds of inner censorship,” she once wrote, and “allowed me to push all the boundaries and expose what remains unspoken.” She could always deny that the first-person narrator of a novel was her, despite any apparent resemblances. Her debut, Cleaned Out, in which a college student undergoes an illegal abortion, was published in France in 1974. Two more autobiographical novels followed. Meandering and philosophical, these books take up many of the same subjects that her later memoirs do—memory, marriage, reproductive life—though they have a lyrical quality that Ernaux would later renounce.