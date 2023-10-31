Annie Ernaux’s Complex Passions

Should we be troubled by their relationship, with its age gap and power imbalances? Ernaux, a supporter of the #MeToo movement, addresses the question directly. “Our relationship could have been considered from the perspective of mutual gain,” she writes. “He gave me pleasure and made me relive things I would never have imagined experiencing again. That I treated him to trips and saved him from looking for a job that would have made him less available to me seemed a fair arrangement, a good deal, especially since it was I who set the rules.” The slight irony at the end of the passage, reminiscent of the self-mocking moments in A Man’s Place, makes us wonder whether Ernaux is entirely comfortable with how she behaved in the “dominant position,” as she calls it.

Ultimately, though, she is less concerned with the ethics of May-December romances than she is with the way this particular romance collapses time, forcing her to repeat moments from her past—or to consider them anew. In a striking passage, she describes how, lying in bed with A., she felt as if she “had been lying on a bed since age eighteen and never risen from it—the same bed but in different places, with different men, indistinguishable from one another.” It’s not surprising, then, that this affair spurs her to revisit her abortion—the product of time spent in another bed, with another man. From A.’s window, Ernaux can see the hospital where she was transported while hemorrhaging. Later at a brasserie, she hears a song from 1963 and has a “violent memory” about searching for an abortionist. Soon enough, she begins to write the story of that abortion, trying to understand its meaning. At the same time, she tries to break up with A. “I felt that I must leave him, as if wanting to tear him away from myself and expel him as I’d done with the embryo, more than thirty years earlier,” she writes. She finishes her book around the same time that she ends the affair for good. But whatever end she achieved with A. was merely provisional—eventually, in writing, she would return to him, too.

The story of the affair ends on page 42 of The Young Man, but the book continues. Photos of Ernaux appear one after the other. Some are close-ups; others are taken at a distance. In one, the shoreline is visible; in another, the countryside. In most of these photos, Ernaux is in motion: She is descending the stairs on a city street, walking along the sidewalk, strolling along the beach. There are no captions, no indication of who took them or when they were taken. But a final photo, of two shadows holding hands, suggests that these photos were taken during the years of the affair, perhaps by A. himself.

