Annie Ernaux Is a Perfect Nobel Laureate

When it returned in 2019, the Nobel Prize promised a host of changes, among them a commitment to finally start looking beyond its typical remit—continental Europe and the United States—for laureates. It then promptly awarded the Nobel to two Europeans—including Peter Handke, an Austrian novelist of unimpeachable literary merit who also gave a eulogy at Slobodan Milošović’s funeral. Last year, it recognized the Zanzibarian British novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah, an obscure figure even by the Academy’s own standards: His books had sold, in total, 3,000 copies in the U.S. before he was recognized. Gurnah was, moreover, most famous for his critical work on several figures who are regularly touted as potential winners, most notably Africa’s most influential living novelist, Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o. The general portrait was one of unrest, even an identity crisis: the Swedish Academy awarding new modes (Svetlana Alexievich’s oral histories, Dylan’s songs about wiggling), thumbing its nose at critics, and manically shifting gears.



All of which makes the Swedish Academy’s decision to award the Nobel Prize in literature to Annie Ernaux on Thursday so surprisingly and blessedly straightforward. Ernaux is arguably France’s greatest living writer and an eminently deserving laureate. The speculation leading into Thursday’s announcement was that the Swedish Academy would likely select a writer from a list of luminaries—a group that included the likes of Mario Vargas Llosa, Günter Grass, Tomas Tranströmer, J.M. Coetzee, and more recently, Handke. “In my view, they have a laundry list of ‘great authors’ that have been around for decades,” the journalist and novelist Jens Liljestrand told me before the announcement. “Now they mix these names with ‘new’ names—like Glück, Tokarczuk, and Gurnah. So that would mean we go back to greatness this year.” Liljestrand was right. Two minutes after the announcement, I received a D.M. from him: “Told you: laundry list.”



Ernaux’s books—both memoir and lightly fictionalized autobiography—are among the most vital works of literature produced in the last half-century. They catalog, in intimate and striking detail, Ernaux’s life and times. They are often political but always in a deeply personal way: Ernaux renders the events of her life, whether they are growing up impoverished in rural Normandy, having a back-alley abortion as a 23-year-old student, or having an obsessive affair with a diplomat, in language that is clear-eyed and direct. She is, in many ways, a pioneer of what is now called “autofiction,” but she still stands out as a singular writer in global literature. The Years, her masterpiece, is a revolutionary book, one that tells the story of a generation of French women—and indeed, often slips into the third person—through Ernaux’s own experiences. But her works are best experienced as a single expression, of Ernaux focusing on certain aspects of her life and experience.

