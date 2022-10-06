Annie Ernaux Is a Perfect Nobel Laureate

Ernaux’s victory has already been interpreted as a political statement in the United States, given her writing about the horrors of back-alley abortions in France. Anders Olsson, who chairs the Nobel Prize Committee, pushed back against this reading when asked about it shortly after the announcement. “We concentrate on literature and literary quality, and we don’t have any more message to the world,” he said. “But it’s very important for us also that the Laureate has a universal consequence in her work—that it can reach everyone. In that respect the message is: This is literature for everyone.”



He is right in the larger sense: Ernaux is not being awarded as a coded political statement about Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health. But the Swedish Academy knows what it’s doing and a message about reproductive rights is certainly knit up in Ernaux’s victory. But it is just a part of it: Olsson and his fellow Swedes are making a statement about Ernaux’s literary merit first and about American politics somewhere else.



In the larger world of the Nobel Prize, there is a sense that the Academy is continuing to correct its past wrongs. Asked in the press conference about the decision to award a French writer for the sixteenth time, Olsson pointed out that they had awarded one from Africa a year earlier—though Gurnah has been living in the United Kingdom since he was a teenager—while noting that Ernaux was a woman. (She is only the 16th woman to win the Nobel, which has been given out since 1901.) The general sense is that the Nobel Prize will continue to address some of its past ills—the lack of representation from women and writers from Africa and Asia—but only sparingly. This version of the Committee is bent on stubbornly doing whatever it pleases. But none of that matters until the frenzy of speculation once again descends in earnest again next autumn. For now, the Nobel Prize has gone to someone who is clearly deserving of the accolade.

