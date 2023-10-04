Senate Republicans Are Exasperated With House Republicans

The time crunch is significant: Although there is technically a month and a half before the government runs out of stopgap funding, Congress is not in session for all of those days. Conservative Republicans have balked at passing “omnibus” funding bills, which combine appropriations for all agencies into one massive piece of legislation, but it’s unclear whether Congress could pass 12 separate appropriations bills in the time remaining. The appropriations bills that the House has passed or considered are dead on arrival in the Senate, as they slash spending significantly and are chock-full of Republican priorities that will not fly with the Democratic-controlled upper chamber.

“It’s going to be extremely difficult to get through all of the appropriations bills, and at this point establishing a plan in the House is difficult because we don’t know who the leader in the House is going to be,” said Rounds.

Not only did the continuing resolution set up another fight over spending for November, it also punted the issue of funding for Ukraine. The measure did not offer any aid to Ukraine’s efforts in the war with Russia, although President Joe Biden, congressional Democrats, and most Senate Republicans have vowed that it remains a priority. But with the future of the House Republican conference up in the air, it’s not certain what this means for Ukraine aid. One of the contenders for speaker, Representative Jim Jordan, has expressed skepticism about approving additional funding for Ukraine.