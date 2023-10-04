Senate Republicans Are Exasperated With House Republicans

“They don’t have a majority. What they have right now is a Republican Party, a Democrat Party, and a populist party,” Senator Mike Rounds told me, referring to the eight Republicans who voted to remove McCarthy from his position, along with every Democrat. “Those populists decided they were going to side with Democrats and remove the speaker, and now they have to decide whether or not they’re going to put a Democrat in, or whether they’re going to actually come back into the fold and work with other Republicans.”

Like many of their counterparts in the House, some Senate Republicans were particularly frustrated with Representative Matt Gaetz, who led the charge against McCarthy and filed the motion to vacate the chair. “Some people are better suited to be in the minority. The minority is a great place to play the loyal opposition; the majority is a great place to govern. It’s pretty clear Matt Gaetz isn’t interested in governing, and nor are seven other people, at least,” Senator Kevin Cramer said. “I’ve got to believe that even of the eight, six of them have to look at it the next day and think, ‘This isn’t as cool as I thought it would be.’”

Also not cool for members of Congress: complicating the ongoing efforts to keep the government open, if only because it will take up precious time that could otherwise be spent negotiating a funding deal. Congress barely avoided a government shutdown, passing a last-minute continuing resolution to fund the government through mid-November. Due to opposition from much of his conference, McCarthy relied on Democrats to push the stopgap measure across the finish line. (The former speaker’s decision to then blame the near-shutdown on Democrats, despite their almost unanimous support for keeping the government funded, was one of the reasons Democrats opted against bailing out McCarthy during the vote to remove him from office.)